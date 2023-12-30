NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Medor puts up 16 in Fordham’s 87-78 win against Columbia

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 3:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Japhet Medor had 16 points in Fordham’s 87-78 victory against Columbia on Saturday.

Medor shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Rams (6-7). Will Richardson added 15 points and six rebounds. Abdou Tsimbila shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Lions (8-4) were led in scoring by Zavian McLean, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Josh Odunowo added 12 points and eight rebounds for Columbia. In addition, Jaden Cooper had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

