Medor leads Fordham against Columbia after 23-point game

Columbia Lions (8-3) at Fordham Rams (5-7)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Columbia Lions after Japhet Medor scored 23 points in Fordham’s 82-80 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Rams are 3-4 on their home court. Fordham scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Lions have gone 2-2 away from home. Columbia averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Fordham is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 8.3 more points per game (78.6) than Fordham gives up to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Rams. Abdou Tsimbila is averaging 11.0 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

