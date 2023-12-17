Live Radio
McNeese wins 74-72 over Louisiana

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 6:42 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells had 18 points and Damian Richards Jr. hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds left and scored 17 to rally McNeese to a 74-72 victory over Louisiana on Sunday night.

Wells had eight rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (10-2), who have won five in a row. Richards shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. Javohn Garcia was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5) were led in scoring by Kentrell Garnett, who finished with 19 points. Louisiana also got 16 points and three blocks from Hosana Kitenge. In addition, Themus Fulks had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

