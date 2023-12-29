McNeese visits Michigan after McDaniel’s 33-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (10-2) at Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (10-2) at Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -9.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the McNeese Cowboys after Dug McDaniel scored 33 points in Michigan’s 106-101 overtime loss to the Florida Gators.

The Wolverines are 3-2 in home games. Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 2-2 in road games. McNeese is sixth in college basketball scoring 43.2 points per game in the paint led by Shahada Wells averaging 14.0.

Michigan averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 80.3 points per game, 1.9 more than the 78.4 Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.2 points for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Damian Richards Jr. is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 11.7 points. Wells is shooting 53.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.