McNeese visits Michigan after McDaniel’s 33-point game

McNeese Cowboys (10-2) at Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan…

McNeese Cowboys (10-2) at Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Dug McDaniel scored 33 points in Michigan’s 106-101 overtime loss to the Florida Gators.

The Wolverines have gone 3-2 at home. Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys have gone 2-2 away from home. McNeese averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Michigan makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). McNeese has shot at a 50.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Shahada Wells is shooting 53.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

