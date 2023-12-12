McNeese puts home win streak on the line against Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at McNeese Cowboys (8-2) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at McNeese Cowboys (8-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys play Southern Miss.

The Cowboys are 5-0 on their home court. McNeese is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 away from home. Southern Miss ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Victor Hart averaging 5.9.

McNeese’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss scores 13.6 more points per game (70.9) than McNeese allows (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Richards Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Shahada Wells is shooting 56.2% and averaging 19.1 points for McNeese.

Austin Crowley averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Hart is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

