McNeese plays Southern Miss, aims for 4th straight victory

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at McNeese Cowboys (8-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cowboys take on Southern Miss.

The Cowboys are 5-0 in home games. McNeese is third in the Southland with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.5.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 on the road. Southern Miss scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

McNeese makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Southern Miss scores 13.6 more points per game (70.9) than McNeese gives up (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is shooting 56.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Cowboys. Damian Richards Jr. is averaging 9.9 points for McNeese.

Austin Crowley is averaging 15.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

