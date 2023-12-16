McLaughlin scores 19, Jackson beats buzzer for NAU in 76-74 win over Southern Utah

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 19 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Southern Utah 76-74 on Saturday night. Braden Housley’s…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 19 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Southern Utah 76-74 on Saturday night.

Braden Housley’s 3-pointer for Southern Utah tied the score at 74 with five seconds remaining. After a timeout Oakland Fort missed a contested layup for NAU, then Jaden Jackson got the offensive rebound and his tip beat the buzzer for the victory. It was the third straight buzzer-beating victory for the Lumberjacks and their fourth consecutive victory.

Carson Basham scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lumberjacks (6-5). Liam Lloyd went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Dominique Ford finished with 19 points and five assists for the Thunderbirds (3-7). Parsa Fallah added 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Southern Utah. In addition, Jamari Sibley had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

