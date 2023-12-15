McKneely and Virginia host Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on…

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on the Northeastern Huskies after Isaac McKneely scored 22 points in Virginia’s 77-47 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-0 in home games. Virginia is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-4 on the road. Northeastern is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Virginia is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cavaliers. Jacob Groves is averaging 7.8 points for Virginia.

Jared Turner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Chris Doherty is averaging 11.9 points and seven rebounds for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

