McKneely and Virginia host North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-1, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Isaac McKneely scored 22 points in Virginia’s 84-62 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Cavaliers are 5-0 on their home court. Virginia leads the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 54.0 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC with 13.2 assists. Fred Cleveland Jr. leads the Eagles with 3.9.

Virginia makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). North Carolina Central has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Virginia.

Po’Boigh King is averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 13.9 points for North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

