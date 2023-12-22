McKinney scores 20 as San Diego takes down South Dakota 69-66

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wayne McKinney III had 20 points in San Diego’s 69-66 win over South Dakota on Thursday.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wayne McKinney III had 20 points in San Diego’s 69-66 win over South Dakota on Thursday.

McKinney had five rebounds for the Toreros (9-4). PJ Hayes scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Oladokun Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

San Diego led by six points before South Dakota’s Paul Bruns hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining.

Bruns finished with 26 points for the Coyotes (7-6). South Dakota also got 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from Bostyn Holt. Kaleb Stewart finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.