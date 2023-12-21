McKinney and San Diego host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) at San Diego Toreros (8-4) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -8.5;…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) at San Diego Toreros (8-4)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Wayne McKinney III scored 21 points in San Diego’s 69-65 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Toreros are 7-0 in home games. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Kevin Patton Jr. leads the Toreros with 5.3 boards.

The Coyotes are 1-3 on the road. South Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League allowing 76.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

San Diego averages 73.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 76.1 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.4 more points per game (80.3) than San Diego gives up (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Patton is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kaleb Stewart averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Lahat Thioune is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

