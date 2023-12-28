McKinney and San Diego host Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) at San Diego Toreros (9-4) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes…

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) at San Diego Toreros (9-4)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Wayne McKinney III scored 20 points in San Diego’s 69-66 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Toreros have gone 8-0 at home. San Diego is sixth in the WCC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 away from home. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 7.7.

San Diego scores 72.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.6 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hayes is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 9.7 points. Deuce Turner is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 13.3 points and six assists for the Bulldogs. Donavan Yap is averaging 10.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

