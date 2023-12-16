McHenry puts up 16 as Western Kentucky downs Austin Peay 65-64

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 65-64 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 65-64 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

McHenry also contributed six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (9-3). Rodney Howard finished 6 of 10 from the floor to add 12 points. Jalen Jackson blocked the potential game-winning shot as time ran out.

The Governors (6-7) were led in scoring by Dezi Jones, who finished with 16 points and four assists. Demarcus Sharp added 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals for Austin Peay. Dez White also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

