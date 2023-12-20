McGlothan leads Grand Canyon against Sam Houston after 26-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1, 2-0 WAC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1, 2-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Gabe McGlothan scored 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 91-63 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Antelopes have gone 5-0 at home. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bearkats have gone 2-4 away from home. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the CUSA with 13.6 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 4.4.

Grand Canyon averages 80.1 points, 8.6 more per game than the 71.5 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Rayshon Harrison is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.4 points for Grand Canyon.

Davon Barnes is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.