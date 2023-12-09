McGlothan has 21, Grand Canyon takes down Liberty 69-64

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored 21 points as Grand Canyon beat Liberty 69-64 on Saturday. McGlothan also had…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored 21 points as Grand Canyon beat Liberty 69-64 on Saturday.

McGlothan also had seven rebounds for the Antelopes (8-1). Rayshon Harrison was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line to add 19 points. Tyon Grant-Foster was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Zach Cleveland finished with 13 points for the Flames (7-3). Kaden Metheny added 12 points and two steals for Liberty. In addition, Colin Porter had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Grand Canyon plays Saturday against Portland, and Liberty hosts Tennessee State on Wednesday.

