McGlothan and Grand Canyon host Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1, 2-0 WAC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1, 2-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Gabe McGlothan scored 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 91-63 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Antelopes have gone 5-0 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 40.3 rebounds. McGlothan leads the Antelopes with 8.6 boards.

The Bearkats have gone 2-4 away from home. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the CUSA with 13.6 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 4.4.

Grand Canyon is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 71.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 67.8 Grand Canyon gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Grand Canyon.

Damon Nicholas Jr. is averaging 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.