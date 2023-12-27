McGhie and UCSD host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6) at UCSD Tritons (6-6) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the CSU…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6) at UCSD Tritons (6-6)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Tyler McGhie scored 20 points in UCSD’s 71-67 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Tritons are 5-1 in home games. UCSD is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 0-5 in road games. CSU Bakersfield has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCSD is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 18.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.