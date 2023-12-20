McFarlane scores game winner, finishes with 13 points to lead SE Louisiana over Grambling 48-47

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Roger McFarlane scored 13 points that included the game-winning jumper with 20 seconds left to give…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Roger McFarlane scored 13 points that included the game-winning jumper with 20 seconds left to give Southeastern Louisiana a 48-47 victory over Grambling on Wednesday night.

McFarlane’s late shot capped the scoring. Following a SE Louisiana timeout, Terrence Lewis missed a jumper for Grambling to end it.

McFarlane also contributed nine rebounds for the Lions (4-8). Brody Rowbury added 10 points and six rebounds. Nick Caldwell had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Kintavious Dozier finished with 19 points for the Tigers (2-9). Tra’Michael Moton added 13 points and two steals for Grambling. Lewis also put up 10 points.

