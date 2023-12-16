McCullar scores 21 as No. 2 Kansas rallies for 75-71 win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Kansas rallied in the second half for a 75-71 win at Indiana on Saturday.

The Jayhawks, who picked up their first victory at Assembly Hall, trailed by as many as 13 and did not take their first lead of the game until Dickinson scored in the post to make it 62-61 with 4:53 remaining.

“It’s a long game,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It was a hell of a win. A great atmosphere. The last time I came here I met John Mellencamp. That’s probably my fondest memory of this place up until today. This place reminds me of KU: history, tradition. Two true bluebloods out there.”

Trey Galloway scored a career-high 28 points for Indiana, Mackenzie Mgbako had 14, Malik Reneau finished with 13, and Kel’el Ware added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

After a spinning bank shot from Dajuan Harris Jr. put Kansas in front 71-66 with 1:11 left, the Hoosiers gave themselves a chance thanks to Galloway’s 3-point make on the ensuing possession. After a defensive stop, Galloway missed an off-balance 3 from the right wing that would have given Indiana the lead with 23 seconds left.

“I thought it was good,” Galloway said. “Next opportunity I get I am going to make sure I make it. It hurts and stings but a lot of good things to take away. I’m proud of my team.”

McCullar, who went 13 of 16 from the line, knocked down two free throws following a foul to make it 73-69. After Ware’s putback with 9.4 seconds left got Indiana within two again, McCullar returned to the line and made two more to seal the win in Kansas’ first true road game of the season.

“They gave us a great shot,” said Dickinson, who said he embraced the boos he used to hear in Assembly Hall as a visiting player for Michigan and heard again Saturday as a member of his new team. “I could probably save a baby out here and they’d still boo me the next day.”

Indiana played without starting point guard and third-leading scorer Xavier Johnson for the fourth straight game due to what the team describes as a lower-body injury.

KJ Adams Jr. had 14 points for Kansas, which shot 43% from the field to the Hoosiers’ 42%. Harris contributed 12 points and five assists.

“For the most part, we played a solid game,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I thought fatigue set in.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Having already banked wins over Kentucky, Tennessee and Connecticut, the Jayhawks proved their new-look identity centered around Dickinson is clicking on all cylinders. In a matchup of two blueblood programs, Kansas survived a raucous environment with poise and execution down the stretch.

Indiana: When the Hoosiers have been successful in recent years, it’s been because their big guys are wearing out opponents in the paint. Reneau and Ware entered Saturday averaging 31.5 points per game, more than 40% of Indiana’s output as a team. On Saturday, the wing positions carried the offense. The two starters – Mgbako and Galloway – combined for 42 points, easily surpassing their previous season high of 28.

TURNING POINT: In the first minute of the second half, McCullar picked up his third foul. He was whistled for his fourth with 8:30 still to play. Despite the foul trouble, Self played McCullar all 20 minutes in the second half.

“Coach just trusts me to play smart,” McCullar said.

STAT OF THE DAY: The second units combined for just nine points, six from Kansas’ reserves and three from Indiana’s.

“We knew it was going to be our starting five pretty much against their starting five, and their starting five won out,” Woodson said.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks will have had five days’ rest by the time they return to action Friday at home against Yale.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have a chance to quickly move on with another home game Tuesday against Morehead State.

