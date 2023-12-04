McCullar leads No. 5 Kansas against UMKC after 21-point showing

UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas takes on…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Kevin McCullar scored 21 points in Kansas’ 69-65 victory against the UConn Huskies.

The Jayhawks are 4-0 on their home court. Kansas has a 6-1 record against teams over .500.

The Kangaroos are 0-2 on the road. UMKC is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Kansas averages 79.8 points, 11.2 more per game than the 68.6 UMKC allows. UMKC has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 65.0% and averaging 20.9 points for the Jayhawks. McCullar is averaging 18.5 points for Kansas.

Jamar Brown is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists for UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

