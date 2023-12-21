CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
McCreary’s 19 lead Mercer over Thomas (GA) 98-75

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 3:37 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 19 points as Mercer beat Thomas (GA) 98-75 on Thursday.

McCreary added six rebounds for the Bears (6-6). David Thomas scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Jah Quinones finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jailin Lee led the way for the Night Hawk with 23 points. Thomas (GA) also got 16 points from Tyson Anderson. In addition, Jarvis Brown finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

