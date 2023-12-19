McCreary scores 30 points and grabs 12 rebounds as Mercer beats Queens 84-65

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary’s 30 points and 12 rebounds led Mercer over Queens 84-65 on Tuesday night. McCreary…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary’s 30 points and 12 rebounds led Mercer over Queens 84-65 on Tuesday night.

McCreary also contributed three steals and three blocks for the Bears (5-6). Jalen Cobb added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Jake Davis shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Royals (6-7) were led in scoring by Deyton Albury, who finished with 17 points and two steals. AJ McKee added 16 points and two steals for Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

