McCray scores 32 as Jacksonville knocks off Georgia Southern 81-79

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 32 points and his dunk with five seconds left sent Jacksonville past Georgia Southern for an 81-79 win on Saturday.

McCray scored the Dolphins’ last 10 points. Eugene Brown III missed a 3-pointer for Georgia Southern and McCray collected the miss to end it.

McCray added six rebounds for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Jarius Cook had 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

Tyren Moore led the way for the Eagles with 30 points. Jamar Franklin added 12 points for Georgia Southern. Eugene Brown III also had 11 points.

Jacksonville (6-2) travels to play UCF on Wednesday.

Georgia Southern (0-8) will try to get its first win when it visits North Florida on Dec. 9.

