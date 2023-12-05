McCray leads Jacksonville against UCF after 32-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) at UCF Knights (5-2) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the UCF Knights…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) at UCF Knights (5-2)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the UCF Knights after Robert McCray scored 32 points in Jacksonville’s 81-79 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Knights are 3-1 in home games. UCF averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Dolphins are 2-2 in road games. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

UCF’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville scores 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than UCF gives up to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.3 points for UCF.

McCray averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Bryce Workman is averaging 13.9 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville.

