McCain and No. 21 Duke host Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 0-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -15; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Duke faces the Hofstra Pride after Jared McCain scored 21 points in Duke’s 80-56 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-1 at home. Duke is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Kyle Filipowski paces the Blue Devils with 8.9 boards.

The Pride are 1-2 on the road. Hofstra is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duke makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Hofstra scores 14.5 more points per game (80.4) than Duke allows to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. McCain is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Duke.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 43.7% and averaging 23.6 points for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.7 points for Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.