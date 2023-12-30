McCain and No. 16 Duke host Queens

Queens Royals (6-8) at Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (6-8) at Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -27; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke hosts the Queens Royals after Jared McCain scored 21 points in Duke’s 78-70 win over the Baylor Bears.

The Blue Devils are 6-1 in home games. Duke averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Royals are 0-7 on the road. Queens is fourth in the ASUN scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Duke averages 81.3 points per game, equal to what Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCain is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 10.5 points. Kyle Filipowski is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

AJ McKee is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

