McBride scores 19 in Oral Roberts’ 71-59 victory against NAIA-member John Brown

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride had 19 points in Oral Roberts’ 71-59 win over NAIA John Brown on Tuesday night.

McBride was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the foul line for the Golden Eagles (5-6). Jailen Bedford added 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and had three steals. Kareem Thompson was 4-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Josh Stewart, who posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyren Collins added eight points and six rebounds for John Brown. In addition, Boaz Camp finished with eight points.

