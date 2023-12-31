Live Radio
McBride puts up 23 as Oral Roberts takes down Denver 89-86 in OT

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 8:03 PM

Issac McBride’s 23 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Denver 89-86 in overtime on Sunday night.

McBride added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 Summit League). Kareem Thompson added 22 points while going 8 of 21 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the foul line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Jailen Bedford shot 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Tommy Bruner led the Pioneers (9-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, five assists and two steals. Jaxon Brenchley added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Touko Tainamo also put up 15 points, 20 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

