McBride leads Oral Roberts against Tulsa after 25-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Issac McBride scored 25 points in Oral Roberts’ 88-78 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Oral Roberts is seventh in the Summit League with 11.0 assists per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 3.8.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 in road games. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by PJ Haggerty averaging 6.4.

Oral Roberts scores 70.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 66.0 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 22.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jailen Bedford is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.8 points for Oral Roberts.

Cobe Williams is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 15 points, 3.2 assists and three steals. Haggerty is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for Tulsa.

