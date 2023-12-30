McBride and Oral Roberts host Denver

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) Denver; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League)

Denver; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Denver Pioneers after Issac McBride scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 77-60 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Pioneers have gone 5-0 in home games. Denver is fifth in the Summit League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 6.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts ranks seventh in the Summit League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jailen Bedford averaging 4.8.

Denver’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 73.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 76.8 Denver allows to opponents.

The Pioneers and Golden Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is shooting 42.0% and averaging 24.2 points for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

McBride is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kareem Thompson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

