May’s 27 lead Towson over UMass 81-71

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Christian May’s 27 points helped Towson defeat UMass 81-71 on Wednesday night.

May also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-5). Dylan Williamson scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Charles Thompson shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Keon Thompson finished with 19 points for the Minutemen (4-2). UMass also got 17 points from Matt Cross. Robert Davis Jr. also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

