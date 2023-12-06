Live Radio
May’s 27 lead Towson over UMass 81-71

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 9:59 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Christian May’s 27 points helped Towson defeat UMass 81-71 on Wednesday night.

May also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-5). Dylan Williamson scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Charles Thompson shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Keon Thompson finished with 19 points for the Minutemen (4-2). UMass also got 17 points from Matt Cross. Robert Davis Jr. also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

