Mayo, South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays North Dakota in a matchup of Summit League teams.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-2 at home. South Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-1 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is third in the Summit League giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

South Dakota State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Amar Kuljuhovic is averaging 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

