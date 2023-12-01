Mayo scores 20 as South Dakota State downs Towson 61-48

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo’s 20 points helped South Dakota State defeat Towson 61-48 on Friday night. Mayo…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo’s 20 points helped South Dakota State defeat Towson 61-48 on Friday night.

Mayo shot 7 for 18 (1 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Jackrabbits (4-4). William Kyle III added 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Kalen Garry had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers (3-5) were led in scoring by Tyler Tejada, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Tomiwa Sulaiman added 10 points, two steals and two blocks for Towson. Messiah Jones also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.