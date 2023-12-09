May and Towson host UMBC

Towson Tigers (4-5) at UMBC Retrievers (5-6) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 145…

Towson Tigers (4-5) at UMBC Retrievers (5-6)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the UMBC Retrievers after Christian May scored 27 points in Towson’s 81-71 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Retrievers are 4-1 in home games. UMBC ranks ninth in the America East in team defense, allowing 83.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-1 on the road. Towson has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

UMBC makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Towson averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMBC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Retrievers.

Tyler Tejada is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. May is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

