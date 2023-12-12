Matthews scores 14 as North Dakota defeats Waldorf College 87-36

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Brian Matthews scored 14 points as North Dakota beat Waldorf College 87-36 on Tuesday night.…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Brian Matthews scored 14 points as North Dakota beat Waldorf College 87-36 on Tuesday night.

Matthews shot 6 of 8 from the field for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-4). Treysen Eaglestaff scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. B.J. Omot shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Justin Wiggins finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

