Mast, Gary propel Nebraska to 62-46 victory over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary finished with double-doubles to power Nebraska to a 62-46 victory over Kansas State on Sunday.

Mast sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with 12 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (9-2), who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats (8-3) dating to when both were members of the Big 12 Conference. It was Mast’s fourth double-double of the season. Gary totaled 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.

Brice Williams contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for Nebraska. Keisei Tominaga hit three 3-pointers, scoring nine with five steals and four assists.

Cam Carter had 12 points to lead Kansas State, which saw a five-game win streak end. Tylor Perry pitched in with 11 points and six assists.

Perry hit three 3-pointers and scored nine, Carter added eight points and Kansas State took a 34-31 lead into halftime. The Wildcats led despite shooting just 34.3% overall and 22% from 3-point range (4 of 18). Mast hit all three of his shots from distance and scored 11 to keep Nebraska close. The Cornhuskers shot 35% overall but made 7 of 18 from distance (39%).

Nebraska opened the second half with an 11-4 run, capped by Gary’s layup, for a 39-38 lead. The Cornhuskers’ advantage grew to 52-41 on back-to-back baskets by Mast with 9:13 remaining in the game. K-State didn’t top double figures in the second half until Perry made two free throws with 2:07 left. The Wildcats were outscored 31-12 after the break.

K-State saw a 15-game win streak against nonconference opponents at home come to an end. The Wildcats are 22-2 at home under second-year coach Jerome Tang.

