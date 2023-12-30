Massie leads Longwood against Dayton after 20-point performance

Longwood Lancers (12-2) at Dayton Flyers (9-2) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -12; over/under is…

Longwood Lancers (12-2) at Dayton Flyers (9-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -12; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays the Dayton Flyers after Johnathan Massie scored 20 points in Longwood’s 79-70 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Flyers have gone 5-0 at home. Dayton averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Lancers are 4-2 in road games. Longwood scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

Dayton makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Longwood averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Dayton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Elvis is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Michael Christmas is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

