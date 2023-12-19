CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Mason scores 34, Missouri State takes down Lindenwood 79-57

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 10:27 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alston Mason put up 34 points as Missouri State beat Lindenwood 79-57 on Tuesday night.

Mason shot 11 of 21 from the floor and made five3-pointers. He also added five rebounds and seven assists N.J. Benson added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (8-4). Chance Moore had nine points.

The Lions (5-7) were led in scoring by Jaylon McDaniel, who finished with 13 points. Keenon Cole added 10 points and seven rebounds for Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

