Mason leads Missouri State against Saint Mary’s (CA)

Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Alston Mason scored 34 points in Missouri State’s 79-57 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Gaels have gone 6-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Missouri State ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 71.2 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 67.6 Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.2 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

N.J. Benson is averaging eight points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bears. Mason is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

