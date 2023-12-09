Masic’s 32 lead Portland past North Dakota 83-72

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Vukasin Masic put up 32 points as Portland beat North Dakota 83-72 on Saturday. Masic…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Vukasin Masic put up 32 points as Portland beat North Dakota 83-72 on Saturday.

Masic also contributed five rebounds for the Pilots (6-5). Tyler Robertson scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chris Austin shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Tsotne Tsartsidze led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-4) with 18 points. B.J. Omot added 17 points and five assists for North Dakota. Treysen Eaglestaff had 15 points.

