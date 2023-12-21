Maryland visits UCLA following Mack’s 27-point game

Maryland Terrapins (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (5-5) Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts…

Maryland Terrapins (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (5-5)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts the Maryland Terrapins after Sebastian Mack scored 27 points in UCLA’s 76-72 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Bruins are 4-1 in home games. UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.4.

The Terrapins are 0-2 in road games. Maryland leads the Big Ten with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.6.

UCLA is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Maryland allows to opponents. Maryland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lazar Stefanovic averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Mack is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.0 points for UCLA.

Jahmir Young is averaging 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 14.9 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for Maryland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

