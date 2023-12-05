Maryland-Eastern Shore visits NC State following Horne’s 21-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after DJ Horne scored 21 points in NC State’s 84-78 overtime victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Wolfpack have gone 3-0 in home games. NC State is ninth in the ACC with 13.7 assists per game led by Michael O’Connell averaging 2.9.

The Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fourth in the MEAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 8.7.

NC State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.3 NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals. Casey Morsell is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.1 points for NC State.

Chace Davis is averaging 11.1 points for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 10.9 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

