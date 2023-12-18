Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Marist after Pascarelli’s 26-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -11.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Josh Pascarelli scored 26 points in Marist’s 63-53 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-0 at home. Marist ranks fifth in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Isaiah Brickner averaging 3.7.

The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marist is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is shooting 59.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Red Foxes. Pascarelli is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Marist.

Troy Hupstead is averaging 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Chace Davis is averaging 11.3 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

