Maryland-Eastern Shore visits George Washington following Johnson’s 23-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Garrett Johnson scored 23 points in George Washington’s 79-75 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Revolutionaries are 8-0 in home games. George Washington averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 0-7 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 79.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.6 points per game.

George Washington scores 81.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 79.1 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 37.0% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Troy Hupstead is averaging 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Chace Davis is averaging 9.8 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.