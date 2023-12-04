Maryland-Eastern Shore visits East Carolina after Pettiford’s 24-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) at East Carolina Pirates (5-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) at East Carolina Pirates (5-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -16.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Bobby Pettiford scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 74-66 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates have gone 5-2 at home. East Carolina averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Carolina scores 78.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 80.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 68.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 73.0 East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 66.0% for East Carolina.

Troy Hupstead is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Chace Davis is averaging 10.8 points and 1.3 rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.