Maryland-Eastern Shore plays VCU on 6-game road slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) at VCU Rams (6-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore will aim to end its six-game road slide when the Hawks take on VCU.

The Rams have gone 5-3 in home games. VCU is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 0-6 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

VCU averages 72.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.6 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than VCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Rams. Zeb Jackson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Chace Davis is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.9 points. Troy Hupstead is averaging 11.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

