Maryland-Eastern Shore faces VCU, aims to halt 5-game slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) at VCU Rams (6-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -22.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore aims to stop its five-game slide with a win against VCU.

The Rams are 5-3 in home games. VCU is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Hawks are 0-6 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Damani Claxton averaging 3.1.

VCU is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than VCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Rams. Zeb Jackson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Troy Hupstead is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Chace Davis is averaging 10.9 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

