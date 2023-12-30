Martin’s 16 lead Marshall past Louisiana-Lafayette 75-61 in Sun Belt opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nate Martin’s 16 points helped Marshall defeat Louisiana 75-61 on Saturday night in the Sun Belt…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nate Martin’s 16 points helped Marshall defeat Louisiana 75-61 on Saturday night in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Martin added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Thundering Herd (6-8). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points and shot 3 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6) were led by Joe Charles, who posted 11 points and 13 rebounds. Kobe Julien added 11 points and three blocks for Louisiana. In addition, Blake Butler had 11 points.

