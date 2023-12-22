Martinez and Utah State host East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) at Utah State Aggies (11-1) Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) at Utah State Aggies (11-1)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -17.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Ian Martinez scored 20 points in Utah State’s 54-53 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC with 17.9 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 7.6.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 on the road. East Tennessee State averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Utah State averages 81.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 66.4 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 5.8 more points per game (71.6) than Utah State allows to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Brown is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Ebby Asamoah is averaging 17 points for the Buccaneers. Quimari Peterson is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

